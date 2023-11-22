Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -659.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.