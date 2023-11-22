Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.86

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $181.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.86 and a 200-day moving average of $180.77. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $200.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

