Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -659.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

