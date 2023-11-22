Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $32,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

AMP opened at $347.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.33 and a 200-day moving average of $328.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.57.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

