LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Announces $0.32 — Dividend

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.316 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance
NASDAQ LUXHP opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $25.25.
About LuxUrban Hotels
