LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Announces $0.32 — Dividend

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.316 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ LUXHP opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

