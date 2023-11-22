Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 40,529 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $31,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $503,480. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.10.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

