IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after acquiring an additional 196,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $477.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $564.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

