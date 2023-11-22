Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,752,000 after acquiring an additional 89,818 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,696,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,387,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $123.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.56. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

