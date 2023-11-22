Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.46. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

