Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCI opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.03.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

