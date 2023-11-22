Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $29,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Republic Services by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $160.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.97. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $160.24.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

About Republic Services



Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

