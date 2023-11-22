Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Lowered by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,257. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

