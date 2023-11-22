Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 198,836 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198,836 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $32,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

NYSE:EMR opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

