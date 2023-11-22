Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 660 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.17% of Essex Property Trust worth $26,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $212.65 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $248.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.38 and its 200 day moving average is $225.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

