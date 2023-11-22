Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $34,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 356.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.