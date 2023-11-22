Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

NYSE GPC opened at $137.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

