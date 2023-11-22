Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,152 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $35,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

ROST stock opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,490,631. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

