Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,815,520,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $223.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

