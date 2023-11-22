Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.