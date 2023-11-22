Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

