Profund Advisors LLC Has $968,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $136.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

