Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 77.5% during the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 54.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $221.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.