ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 1.5 %

PGR opened at $161.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.85.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.