ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Zscaler worth $16,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,452,000 after purchasing an additional 190,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.51.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $191.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $193.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,758 shares of company stock worth $15,782,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.