ProShare Advisors LLC Has $16.66 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,488 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $89.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $85.95. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

