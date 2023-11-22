ProShare Advisors LLC Has $15.48 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 453,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $15,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

