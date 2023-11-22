ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 29,405 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on APH shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average is $83.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.