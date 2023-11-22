ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $15,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 31.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in AON by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

NYSE AON opened at $325.92 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.19.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

