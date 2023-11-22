ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 9,304 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,794,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL stock opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $111.94 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day moving average of $129.34.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

