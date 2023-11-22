ProShare Advisors LLC Has $15.16 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Power Integrations worth $15,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,017 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $507,112.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,103.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $84,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,279.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $507,112.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,103.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,541 shares of company stock worth $1,912,115. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.18. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 67.86%.

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

