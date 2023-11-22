ProShare Advisors LLC Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $352,794,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $111.94 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

