ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.86 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Down 0.1 %

Hess stock opened at $144.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

