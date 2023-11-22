D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,521,000 after buying an additional 64,599 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

