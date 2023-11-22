Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hess by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Hess by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after buying an additional 278,511 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Hess by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $144.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.49 and its 200-day moving average is $145.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Hess’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

