King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 235 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 168,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 18,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $119.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 993.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.