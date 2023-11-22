First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 271,480 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.15% of First Financial Bankshares worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,043.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,274 shares of company stock worth $147,922. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.81.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.70 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 34.05%. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

