King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 22,058 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 446,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after buying an additional 55,404 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average is $96.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

