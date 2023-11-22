Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,528 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Viking Therapeutics worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 208.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 553,792 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 262.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $25.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

