GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 429 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $278,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,939,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $184,755,000 after acquiring an additional 199,944 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 62,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

