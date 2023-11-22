Profund Advisors LLC Sells 7,289 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

CTRA opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

