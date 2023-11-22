Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 3,216 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 18.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 45.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Gold Fields Price Performance

NYSE GFI opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

