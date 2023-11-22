ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,063,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $286.50 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CI

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.