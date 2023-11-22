GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.77.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.91. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.61.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

