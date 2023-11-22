Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $175.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

