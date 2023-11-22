Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,138 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCRX
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Medtronic: oversold, overextended high yield reversal in play
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is Lowe’s still a better buy than Home Depot?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Renovating returns: Lowe’s earnings and the DIY dilemma
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.