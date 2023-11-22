Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,138 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

