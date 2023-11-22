ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,957 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 450,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Citigroup by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

