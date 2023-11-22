Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,289 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 15.40.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Robert Janssen sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $75,375.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $750,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,918. 9.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

