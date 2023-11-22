Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Veracyte worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Veracyte Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $32.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75.

Veracyte Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.