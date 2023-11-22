Profund Advisors LLC Buys 306 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $20,853,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Up 0.5 %

NUE opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.06.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.