Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,465 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,687,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAGE opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $49.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

