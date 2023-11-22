Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,465 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,687,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of SAGE opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
